K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG (In Administration) - Notice regarding the Vote Without Meeting by the Scrutineer

03/14/2021 | 03:49pm EDT
DGAP-News: K&E Treuhand GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Insolvency
K&E Treuhand GmbH: Wirecard AG (In Administration) - Notice regarding the Vote Without Meeting by the Scrutineer

14.03.2021 / 20:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG (In Administration)
EUR 500,000,000 0.5% Notes 2019/2024
(ISIN DE000A2YNQ58, Common Code 205218076, WKN A2YNQ5)

Notice regarding the Vote Without Meeting
by the Scrutineer

Reference is made to the Solicitation Memorandum dated 22 February 2021, published in the German Federal Gazette on 24 February 2021, regarding a vote without meeting during the voting period from 15 March 2021 to 21 March 2021 (the "Voting").

K & E Treuhand GmbH in its capacity as Scrutineer hereby informs that Noteholders representing 41.32% and thus less than 50% of the outstanding Notes have registered for the Voting. The Scrutineer has thus determined that no quorum has been reached to validly take resolutions. Noteholders are asked to abstain from casting their votes; no votes will be counted, and no resolution can be passed.

The Scrutineer intents to invite Noteholders to a physical meeting in due course. This meeting will be a so-called second meeting within the meaning of Sec. 15 para. 3 sent. 3 SchVG with reduced quorum requirements. The invitation will follow by separate notice.

K & E Treuhand GmbH
c/o Kirkland & Ellis International LLP
Maximilianstr. 11
80539 Munich, Germany
Fax: +49 89 2030 6100
Email: wirecard@ketreuhand.com
www.ketreuhand.com


14.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1175416  14.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1175416&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
