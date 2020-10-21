K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island Begins New Phase of Construction To Include Waterfront Amenity Complex and Sought-After Homesites

K. Hovnanian Homes is excited to announce the launch of Phase II of development at its popular 55+ Active Lifestyle community on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

After a highly successful first phase, K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Kent Island is now pre-selling a brand new section of sought-after homesites backing to preserved tree lines. Along with the homesite release, Phase II of construction will include the state-of-the-art waterfront Chester House clubhouse complex—with resort-style amenities including a pier, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, game rooms and much more.

The community has been offering award-winning*, ranch-style single-family homes from the upper $300s since 2018. This spring marked the Grand Opening of the all-new Chester and Severn elevator condominium models, starting from the lower $400s.

“Our current and future residents have been looking forward to this,” Division President Mike Irons said. “In addition to the natural beauty of the community, these amenities will help create a true resort experience every day.”

“The new homesites are spectacular,” Marketing Manager Missy Groves added. “Our homeowners love living near natural open space. It’s what sets our community apart from others. We expect the homesites in the new phase to sell quickly.”

Located 17 miles from Annapolis, the community sits on the Chesapeake region’s largest island. Many residents are attracted to the vibrant boating culture in the area, not to mention access to Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the Delmarva beaches.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

