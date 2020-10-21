Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island Begins New Phase of Construction To Include Waterfront Amenity Complex and Sought-After Homesites

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

K. Hovnanian Homes is excited to announce the launch of Phase II of development at its popular 55+ Active Lifestyle community on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201021005814/en/

K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island's Waterfront Clubhouse Complex (Photo: Business Wire)

K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island's Waterfront Clubhouse Complex (Photo: Business Wire)

After a highly successful first phase, K. Hovnanian’s Four Seasons at Kent Island is now pre-selling a brand new section of sought-after homesites backing to preserved tree lines. Along with the homesite release, Phase II of construction will include the state-of-the-art waterfront Chester House clubhouse complex—with resort-style amenities including a pier, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, game rooms and much more.

The community has been offering award-winning*, ranch-style single-family homes from the upper $300s since 2018. This spring marked the Grand Opening of the all-new Chester and Severn elevator condominium models, starting from the lower $400s.

To learn more about the homes and amenities that will be offered in Phase II, visit khov.com/KentIsland

“Our current and future residents have been looking forward to this,” Division President Mike Irons said. “In addition to the natural beauty of the community, these amenities will help create a true resort experience every day.”

“The new homesites are spectacular,” Marketing Manager Missy Groves added. “Our homeowners love living near natural open space. It’s what sets our community apart from others. We expect the homesites in the new phase to sell quickly.”

Located 17 miles from Annapolis, the community sits on the Chesapeake region’s largest island. Many residents are attracted to the vibrant boating culture in the area, not to mention access to Washington, D.C., Baltimore and the Delmarva beaches.

*K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons at Kent Island is offered by K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons at Kent Island, L.L.C. K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities are intended to provide housing primarily for residents 55 years of age or older. Additional restrictions, including limitations on the ages of additional permanent and temporary residents of a home, may apply. All K. Hovnanian's Four Seasons communities shall be operated as age-restricted communities in compliance with all applicable local, state and federal laws. Limited exceptions for residents 50 years of age or older may apply. See a Community Sales Consultant for details. All dimensions are approximate. Views not guaranteed; subject to change. Features and options may vary. Unless stated hardscape, landscape and decorator items not included. Prices subject to change without notice. MHBR #3114. See a Sales Consultant for full details. Equal Housing Opportunity. Visit https://www.marylandbuilders.org/max.html.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.:

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., founded in 1959 by Kevork S. Hovnanian, is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey and, through its subsidiaries, is one of the nation's largest homebuilders with operations in Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia. The Company's homes are marketed and sold under the trade name K. Hovnanian Homes. Additionally, the Company's subsidiaries, as developers of K. Hovnanian's® Four Seasons communities, make the Company one of the nation's largest builders of active lifestyle communities.

Additional information on Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. can be accessed through the "Investor Relations" section of the Company website at https://www.khov.com. To be added to Hovnanian's investor e-mail list, please send an e-mail to IR@khov.com or sign up at https://www.khov.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:19pAKZO NOBEL NV : Credit Suisse reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:17pBRF S A : Brazil's BRF to halt Halal chicken plant for modernization work
RE
02:15pGreece sees 'imperial fantasies' in Turkey maritime claims, wants tougher EU action
RE
02:15pREALOGY : Better homes and gardens real estate has record attendance at owner and agent events
PU
02:14pSweden's NENT moves streaming registrations, broadcast licences out of UK
RE
02:14pLEVEL ONE BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:14pFSLY CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fastly, Inc.
GL
02:13pMideast share of India's September oil imports falls to four-month low - sources
RE
02:11pSBERBANK OF RUSSIA : to import Hyosung ATMs
AQ
02:11pRARE ELEMENT RESOURCES LTD : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : to open up network to cryptocurrencies
2U.S. coronavirus aid talks imperiled amid Republican opposition
3APPLE INC. : U.S. says Google breakup may be needed to end violations of antitrust law
4GOLD : Gold hits one-week peak as U.S. stimulus hopes dent dollar
5ANALYSIS: Google antitrust case to turn on how search engine grew dominant - experts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group