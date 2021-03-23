K2 Cyber Security : Wins Gold for Zero Day Exploits in the 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®

Awarded Silver for Startup of the Year and Best CTO

K2 Cyber Security, provider of the next generation in application workload protection, today announced that it has won three Globee® Awards in the 2021 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards. In addition to winning Gold for Zero Day Exploits, K2 won Silver for Startup of the Year and Silver for Best CTO. K2 was named a winner in every category for which the company was nominated. Now in their 17th year, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards recognize the cyber security and information technology providers whose ground-breaking products and services help raise the bar in all areas of security.

“We are thrilled that our pioneering work in detecting and preventing zero day exploits has been recognized by such a longstanding awards program,” said Pravin Madhani, Co-Founder and CEO, K2 Cyber Security. “With the move to the cloud, applications offer a broader attack surface for cyber criminals. K2’s unique approach to runtime application protection allows customers to understand immediately if their application is under attack, and automatically block and prevent exploits based on zero day or known vulnerabilities.”

According to the 2020 Verizon Data Breach Incident Report, web applications are under attack more than ever before. Zero day exploits, based on new vulnerabilities, are expected to double in the next year, yet nearly 70% of zero day attacks go undetected.

K2’s Security Platform offers a revolutionary approach to the detection of zero day as well as known vulnerabilities. Traditional security approaches are limited to detecting attacks based on prior attack knowledge or require weeks or months to learn behavior. The K2 Security Platform uses a patent-pending, deterministic approach to validate the proper execution of the code in real time and detect true zero-day attacks with virtually no false alerts, dramatically reducing security costs.

2020: A Year of Significant Growth

K2’s breakthrough approach to detecting zero day vulnerabilities has resulted in impressive growth and success. In its first year out of stealth, K2 launched its K2 Security Platform and established multiple public reference customers, including Fortune 1000 software company Cadence Design and luxury resort operator Baha Mar. In 2020, K2 also introduced the K2 Partner Program, signing distributor SYNNEX, and forged technology partnerships with Juniper and Tenable. Led by co-founder and award-winning CTO Jayant Shukla, K2 Cyber Security continues to enhance its deterministic approach to web application security as well as pre-production testing.

About the Globee Awards

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competitions, including the CEO World Awards®, the Golden Bridge Awards®, and the 17th Annual Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About K2 Cyber Security

K2 Cyber Security delivers the Next Generation Application Workload Protection Platform to secure web application workloads against sophisticated attacks including OWASP Top 10 and memory-based attacks. Based on a breakthrough approach to zero day detection, K2’s solution generates virtually no false alerts, eliminates breaches due to zero-day attacks and dramatically reduces security costs. The Company has earned widespread industry recognition, winning top awards in the 2021 Globee Awards and Cybersecurity Excellence awards, and in 2020 was named the Cybersecurity Breakthrough Award winner for Vulnerability Management, a CRN Emerging Vendor and one of 10 Hot Industry Newcomers at RSA 2020.

