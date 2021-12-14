K2 Scientific Selected as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Charlotte

K2 Scientific, a leading provider of refrigerant technologies for vaccine and blood plasma storage, has been chosen by the Charlotte Business Journal as a winner of its Fast 50 Awards, an honor recognizing the 50 fastest growing businesses in the Charlotte region. K2 Scientific placed 13th in the category with its 3-year CAGR of 109%.

Ty Baugh, the CEO, stated that this independent recognition validated all the hard work and efforts by the K2 Scientific team in 2021. “I am particularly grateful to fulfill the medical equipment needs of one of the fastest growing areas of the healthcare industry.”

Additionally, Baugh noted that 2021 was a transitional year in the Company’s history in underpinning its financial foundation with a significant series A preferred investment from a syndicate led by David M. Furr, a noted attorney and venture capitalist in the Charlotte region. Along with a commercial line of credit from Alliance Bank & Trust, Baugh noted the Company was fully primed to continue its record growth in 2022.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006035/en/