Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

K2 Scientific Selected as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in Charlotte

12/14/2021 | 11:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

K2 Scientific, a leading provider of refrigerant technologies for vaccine and blood plasma storage, has been chosen by the Charlotte Business Journal as a winner of its Fast 50 Awards, an honor recognizing the 50 fastest growing businesses in the Charlotte region. K2 Scientific placed 13th in the category with its 3-year CAGR of 109%.

Ty Baugh, the CEO, stated that this independent recognition validated all the hard work and efforts by the K2 Scientific team in 2021. “I am particularly grateful to fulfill the medical equipment needs of one of the fastest growing areas of the healthcare industry.”

Additionally, Baugh noted that 2021 was a transitional year in the Company’s history in underpinning its financial foundation with a significant series A preferred investment from a syndicate led by David M. Furr, a noted attorney and venture capitalist in the Charlotte region. Along with a commercial line of credit from Alliance Bank & Trust, Baugh noted the Company was fully primed to continue its record growth in 2022.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:04pHagens Berman Investigating Aerospace Employee Wage-Fixing Antitrust Scheme
BU
12:03pEpitomee Medical announced the completion of $51 million IPO on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange; The offering was made at a pre-money valuation of $200 million
PR
12:03pMLS and Electronic Arts Reveal 2022 eMLS Season Featuring 27 MLS Clubs, Return to Live Events, 350 Hours of Live Coverage
BU
12:02pArthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Richied & Associates, Inc.
PR
12:02pThe LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special With Amazon Music—Featuring Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin, Christine Ko, and Aparna Nancherla—to Stream on December 22
BU
12:02pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Crescendo Royalty Funding LP
BU
12:01pAMC, GameStop short sellers make comeback as meme stocks buckle
RE
12:01pSpectrotel Awarded AT&T Partner Exchange Strategic Growth Award
PR
12:01pInternet2's Kenneth Klingenstein Inducted Into Internet Hall of Fame
PR
12:01pRumble Severs Business Ties with Unruly Group and Tremor International (TRMR)
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk sells shares worth nearly $13 bln
2Stocks fall, dollar rises as Omicron fears, central bank decisions loom
3Will an inflation-fighting Fed break its vow on jobs?
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, eBay, Ford, Home Depot, Walmart...
5Apple closes in on $3 trillion market value

HOT NEWS