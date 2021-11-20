Log in
KAI Cannabis Co. announces the Grand Opening of their second retail location in Muskegon, Michigan

11/20/2021 | 06:01am EST
MUSKEGON, Mich., Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MUSKEGON, MICHIGAN GRAND OPENING

KAI Cannabis Co. will open their second retail location today in Muskegon, Michigan. The new store is located at 3737 E. Apple Ave. and will be open daily from 9am to 9pm.

“I am so proud of our retail team and all that they have accomplished in such a short period of time. The retail experience truly is top-notch and completely compliments our wholesale products and our brand in general,” announced Owner and Chief Executive Officer Brad Jensen.

KAI opened their first location in June of this year in Adrian, Michigan where they also operate a state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation facility; making them the first vertically integrated cannabis company located in that area.

Patrick Jensen, Director of Retail Development remarked, “It has been such a pleasure serving the Adrian community and we are excited to bring the KAI shopping experience and our unique, consultative approach to understanding our customers’ needs and desires to a new audience in Muskegon.”

“We feel our second location opening in Muskegon legitimizes our retail presence in Michigan as we continue to explore expansion for both our retail and wholesale divisions,” commented Chief Operating Officer Mark Guzniczak.

ABOUT KAI CANNABIS CO.

KAI Cannabis Co. believes in taking small steps to improve a habit, process, service or product – shifting moments to spark innovation. Whether conquering fears, pushing boundaries or settling into surroundings, we seek to inspire others to craft custom experiences – one step at a time. 

Our mission is to design and cultivate mindfully made cannabis products with maximum benefits. 

Our vision is to nurture the relationship between the human experience and the dimensional power of cannabis.

For more information, visit KAICannabisCo.com or contact:

Nash Beauregard
Wholesale Sales Manager
KAI Cannabis Co.
1201 E. Beecher St.
Adrian, MI 49221
248-892-6168 cell
nash@wit-teams.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
