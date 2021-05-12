KANSAS CITY IN A CAN.

Kansas City, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rufus Teague, a leading independent maker of craft BBQ sauces and rubs announced today they are once again partnering with Boulevard Brewing Company to expand on their beloved Can-O-Que barbecue sauce. The unique Can-O-Que barbecue sauce is made with Boulevard beer and packaged in an actual beer can.

Drawing from the region's love of barbecue and craft beer, Rufus Teague and Boulevard are now introducing three flavors of BBQ sauce concocted with Boulevard’s most iconic brands. Unfiltered Wheat, Space Camper IPA and Tank 7.

Each flavor will appear in a can designed similarly to its beer counterpart, open with the traditional pull tab and include a reusable, snap-on cap to keep leftovers fresh. However, don’t let the novelty of the can lead you to believe these are anything but truly flavorful Kansas City style sauces, each made with the care that Rufus Teague is known for.

Using different beers to create these sauces has led to the following interesting and unique flavor profiles:

Unfiltered Wheat Can-O-Que: The mildest of the three sauces and the same tried-and-true taste as the original test formula. Good depth of sweet flavor with a bit of earthiness and hint of citrus zest. (Recently awarded the American Royal's 2nd best Specialty BBQ Sauce on the Planet)

Space Camper Can-O-Que: While not truly hot, this is the spiciest of the three recipes. The base is sweet and fruity, but the spicy boldness accentuates Space Camper’s inherent hoppy kick.

Tank 7 Can-O-Que: The rich grains, yeast and herbs that make Tank 7 such an amazing beer to pair with food are pushed even further in this sauce. Full of flavor, it features the sweet, herbal taste of cloves and a distinctive peppery punch.

The new Can-O-Que sauces will be available at retailers, grocery and liquor stores throughout Kansas City and surrounding region. They are also available for purchase online at www.rufusteague.com and may be picked up at the Boulevard Brewing Co. Gift Shop.

About Rufus Teague

Rufus Teague is an award-winning, independent producer of high-quality craft BBQ sauces and rubs. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Honey Sweet, Touch ‘O Heat, Blazin’ Hot, Whiskey Maple, Smoky Apple, Steak Sauce, Chick N’ Rub, Meat Rub, Spicy Meat Rub, Fish Rub and Steak Rub. For more information visit: www. rufusteague.com or follow the company on, Facebook and Instagram.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in the Midwest. Their beers are available in 45 states and 11 countries. Learn more at boulevard.com , or find them on social at facebook.com/Boulevard, twitter.com/Boulevard_Beer and instagram.com/Boulevard_Beer.

