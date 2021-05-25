Log in
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of KSU and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

05/25/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) (“KCS”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s acquisition by Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) (“CN”).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On May 21, 2021, KCS announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by CN for approximately $33.6 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, KCS stockholders will receive $200 in cash and 1.129 shares of CN common stock for each share of KCS common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that KCS’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for KCS’s stockholders.

If you own shares of KCS and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
