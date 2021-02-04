Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

KAPLAN SAYS WE'LL SEE SHORT-TERM INFLATION PRESSURES AS ECONOMY REOPENS, BUT WILL BE TRANSITORY

02/04/2021 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KAPLAN SAYS WE'LL SEE SHORT-TERM INFLATION PRESSURES AS ECONOMY REOPENS, BUT WILL BE TRANSITORY


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:57aOil rises on economic optimism, tightening supplies
RE
07:53aKaplan says most cities and states have a fiscal hole; don't want them cutting back when we need them for vaccinations, school reopenings
RE
07:49aKaplan says we'll be stronger and more resilient in years ahead if we can wean off extraordinary measures
RE
07:42aMerck warns against using anti-parasite drug to treat COVID-19
RE
07:35aESCALATING OIL PRICES SIGNAL NEED FOR MORE OUTPUT : Kemp
RE
07:29aRatpac Entertainment Acquires Exclusive Life Rights Of Jaime Rogozinski, Founder Of Wallstreetbets
RE
07:28aGameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
RE
07:28aKaplan says we'll see short-term inflation pressures as economy reopens, but will be transitory
RE
07:27aBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Regional Trade Agreements with Global Value Chains
PU
07:24aBoE finds most banks need quick fixes to handle sub-zero rates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : 'Reddit rally' stocks bounce on day after selloff, then dip after hours
2BP PLC : Shell's profit slumps in 2020 as the pandemic bites
3KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop stock slide accelerates; Yellen promises scrutiny
4THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Unilever's back to the future goals disappoint
5TYME TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : TYME TECHNOLOGIES : Announces $100 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stoc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ