KARL STORZ Awarded Defense Logistics Agency Contract Competitive Multiyear Contract Covers Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment

09/28/2020 | 03:39pm EDT

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., a leader in minimally invasive surgical technology and related medical systems, has been awarded a major contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) under the Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment (PMCE) solicitation SPE2D1-17-R-0001. With a maximum award value of $450M, this contract has a five-year base period with an option for five more, negotiated in one-year increments. This is an Indefinite-Delivery Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) contract that can be used by all branches of the federal government, including the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Veterans Health Administration as well as other agencies utilizing federally allocated dollars.

“We are honored to support the DLA Troop Support Medical Supply in establishing the next generation of the Patient Monitoring and Capital Equipment program,” said Patrick Neely, Director of Federal Healthcare at KARL STORZ. “With expertise ranging from emergency intubation monitors to completely integrated surgical environments, we’re well positioned to help the DLA deliver top-notch treatment to military personnel and their families, across all sites of care.”

KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc., is an affiliate of KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, an international leader for 75 years in advanced medical technology, providing surgical and procedural imaging, instrumentation, and enterprise-wide integration. Based in Tuttlingen, Germany, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG is a family-owned company that designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets all its products with an emphasis on visionary design, precision craftsmanship, and clinical effectiveness. For more information, call (800) 421-0837 or visit the company’s website at www.karlstorz.com.


© Business Wire 2020
