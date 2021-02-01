KASHKARI SAYS BITCOIN IS A NOVELTY, A TOY, THAT PEOPLE SPECULATE ON

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
EUR / USD
GBP / USD
USD / JPY
USD / CAD
AUD / USD
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Robotics
Cybersecurity
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
News
>
Economy & Forex
News : Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
KASHKARI SAYS BITCOIN IS A NOVELTY, A TOY, THAT PEOPLE SPECULATE ON
02/01/2021 | 12:39pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
KASHKARI SAYS BITCOIN IS A NOVELTY, A TOY, THAT PEOPLE SPECULATE ON
© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO
-0.61%
27972.985
19.19%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR
-1.28%
33736.375
18.27%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:47p
Kashkari says can't imagine minneapolis fed getting back to in-office work before summer; still wait-and-see
RE
12:46p
Euro should be global standard for hydrogen trades, EU says
RE
12:46p
Ford, Google join hands to offer cloud-based data services
RE
12:45p
Kashkari says would expect to largely be able to return to normal once the majority of americans have been vaccinated
RE
12:39p
Kashkari says bitcoin is a novelty, a toy, that people speculate on
RE
12:37p
Canadian manufacturing PMI slides to a 6-month low in January
RE
12:37p
Kashkari says broad-based checks have a role in pandemic relief; trying to target aid too precisely means missing a lot of people
RE
12:35p
Peru reports biggest jump in consumer prices in nearly four years
RE
12:34p
Kashkari says little evidence that extra unemployment benefits are keeping people from returning to work; labor market is in stress
RE
12:32p
Kashkari says we are not even close to being at the right time to even think about adjusting balance sheet size
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
ANALYSIS
: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress
2
Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders
3
BP PLC
: Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive
4
SILVER
: Silver becomes the new GameStop as metal soars to eight-year high
5
Melvin Capital ends month with over $8 billion in assets after investors added cash - source
More news
HOT NEWS
DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES.
+41.84%
China's Clover ends COVID-19 vaccine partnership with GSK
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, I.
-8.42%
DuPont de Nemours : to Sell Clean Technologies for $510 Million
TUSCAN HOLDINGS CORP.
+34.42%
Microvast to Merge With Blank Check Company Tuscan Holdings
ARGENT MINERALS LIMI.
+59.65%
Australia shares hit 2-mth low on vaccine rollout woes, subdued Wall Street
MARSTON'S PLC
+6.08%
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc. : Marston's plc
ICICI BANK LIMITED
+12.44%
ICICI Bank : hits record high on upbeat December quarter results
More news
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Master