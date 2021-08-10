Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KATAPULT INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Is Investigating Katapult Holdings For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

08/10/2021 | 12:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPLT) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Katapult Holdings investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://www.blockleviton.com/cases/kplt.

What is this all about?

Before the market opened on August 10, 2021, Katapult Holdings announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA down 70.4% and 64.8% respectively compared to the second quarter of 2020. Katapult Holdings also pulled its financial guidance for the remainder of 2021, just weeks after having provided guidance to the market shortly after it began trading following a de-SPAC transaction.

On this news, shares of Katapult stock fell 50% in intraday trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Katapult Holdings stock and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at cases@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (617) 398-5600.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions. Block & Leviton is a law firm that actually litigates cases. We are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of defrauded investors through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, or call (617) 398-5600 or email cases@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:
BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
260 Franklin St., Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
Phone: (617) 398-5600
Email: cases@blockleviton.com 

SOURCE: Block & Leviton LLP
www.blockleviton.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:33pIDEMITSU KOSAN : No. 55 Mazda Motorsports Mazda DPi Takes Second at Road America
AQ
12:32pU.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely to Fall in DOE Data, Analysts Say
DJ
12:31pAKER SOLUTIONS ASA : Buy-Back of Own Shares
AQ
12:31pBanks Award $16K to Support Houston Nonprofit's COVID-19 Relief Program
BU
12:31pU.S. crude output to fall less in 2021 than previously forecast -EIA
RE
12:30pJeffersonville Bancorp Announces Second Quarter Earnings of $1,735,000 or $0.41 per share and Year to Date Earnings of $3,049,000 or $0.72 per share; Declares Dividend of $0.15
GL
12:29p'WEDNESDAY' : Catherine Zeta-Jones to play Morticia Addams in Netflix series
AQ
12:28pDGAP-AFR : artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DJ
12:28pARTNET AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:27pSkyBitz Launches SmartTank Dispatch Solution for Distributors
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST (BTC) : GRAYSCALE BITCOIN TRUST BTC : Bitcoin, cryptos post 5th straight week of outfl..
2Stocks tread water as gold, oil declines spook sentiment
3SoftBank pauses China investing as crackdown roils portfolio
4Billionaire-backed mining firm to seek electric vehicle metals in Greenland
5Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

HOT NEWS