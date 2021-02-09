Log in
KBKG Welcomes Three New Principals to Their Cost Segregation and Research & Development Tax Credit Services

02/09/2021 | 07:05am EST
PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Nationwide tax specialty firm KBKG promoted Eddie Price to Principal of Cost Segregation Services, as well as Paul McVoy and Jonathan Tucker to Principals of Research & Development Tax Credit Services.

Eddie Price, CCSP; Paul McVoy; Jonathan Tucker



Eddie Price leads KBKG's Cost Segregation practice and oversees KBKG's Southern region and its Texas-based operations. He is a Certified Cost Segregation Professional (CCSP) with the American Society of Cost Segregation Professionals (ASCSP). With over 35 years of cost segregation experience dating back to the Investment Tax Credit period, Eddie is one of the most experienced experts in the industry.

KBKG Cost Segregation Principal Malik Javed congratulates, "Eddie always goes above and beyond in leading our Cost Segregation practice in the South. This promotion is very well-deserved!"

Paul McVoy operates out of KBKG's New York office in its Research & Development Tax Services department. He devotes his time to consulting companies in maximizing their research & development tax credit claims. Paul has spent more than 15 years in public accounting leveraging previous tax compliance and tax provision work experience to provide focused and thoughtful advice regarding the research and experimentation activities of his clients.

Jonathan (Jon) Tucker serves as KBKG's Southeast region leader out of its Atlanta, Georgia office. He is a CPA and has over 16 years of experience providing federal business tax advisory services to clients. Having worked in public accounting for 15 years, Jon has served clients in all industries, including technology, manufacturing), transportation, healthcare, retail, and consumer products, hospitality, media and entertainment, financial, and other professional services industries.

"Paul and Jon have done an amazing job leading our R&D practice in the Northeast and Southeast markets and nationally. Their dedication to the firm and their drive to create a special group is at the heart of their success. I look forward to watching them continue to grow and create additional opportunities for others," said Kevin Zolriasatain, KBKG Principal of Research & Development Tax Services.

About KBKG

Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions, including research and development tax credits, cost segregation, and green building tax incentives, and more to CPAs and businesses nationwide. KBKG has office locations nationwide in California, Chicago, Atlanta, New York, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

For more information about KBKG, please visit https://www.kbkg.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.send2press.com/300dpi/21-0209s2p-price-mcvoy-tucker-300dpi.jpg

*Caption: Pictured (left to right): Eddie Price, CCSP; Paul McVoy; Jonathan Tucker

News Source: KBKG

Related link: https://www.kbkg.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/kbkg-welcomes-three-new-principals-to-their-cost-segregation-and-research-development-tax-credit-services/

