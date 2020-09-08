Log in
KBRA Announces Appointment of Eric Kaplan as New Board Member

09/08/2020 | 03:31pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce that Eric Kaplan has joined our firm as an independent board member. Eric brings a wealth of knowledge to KBRA given his 27 years of experience across a variety of finance, legal, and policy roles. He is currently the Director of the Housing Finance Program at the Milken Institute Center for Financial Markets. Eric’s prior financial services roles include positions at Ranieri Strategies, Shellpoint Partners, Morgan Stanley, Countrywide Securities Corporation, and First Union. He also worked at law firms Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and Hawkins, Delafield and Wood.

Eric regularly advises and advocates on policy to a wide range of government and industry stakeholders including policymakers and staff, trade groups, consumer advocates, and diverse market participants. He has been an active industry participant with trade group board membership and prominent task force/committee chair positions. Eric is also currently Vice Chair of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Consumer Advisory Board.

“We are very pleased to welcome Eric as a KBRA board member given his capital markets experience and extensive policy and advocacy skills,” said KBRA President and CEO Jim Nadler.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.


© Business Wire 2020
