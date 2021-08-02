Log in
KBRA Assigns BB+ Rating to Issuer America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (Nasdaq: ATAX)

08/02/2021 | 09:35am EDT
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has assigned its BB+ rating to issuer America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX). The BB+ rating would be applied to senior unsecured debt issued by ATAX. ATAX had no senior unsecured debt outstanding as of March 31, 2021.

The rating Outlook is Stable.

KBRA considered ATAX’s currently outstanding $94.5 million preferred units in its rating analysis but has not assigned a rating to the preferred units.

Click here to view KBRA’s in-depth credit report on ATAX.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
