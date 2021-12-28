KBRA Assigns Insurance Financial Strength Rating to Tower Hill Insurance Exchange

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns an Insurance Financial Strength Rating of BBB+ with a Stable Outlook to Tower Hill Insurance Exchange (THIE). THIE was formed as a Florida reciprocal exchange and will begin writing residential property insurance in Florida within its first year of operation and continue to expand in the Florida market over the subsequent two years.

The rating reflects its sound initial capitalization, conservative investment portfolio, and reasonable business plan. THIE will benefit from the established market presence, distribution, and risk management of the Tower Hill Insurance Group (Tower Hill) - a privately owned organization comprised of three Florida-domiciled direct writers, an affiliate offshore reinsurer, a managing general agency (MGA), and two claims services companies. Tower Hill is one of Florida’s largest residential property insurers with approximately 6% market share.

Balancing these strengths are THIE’s exposure to natural catastrophes, and a lack of geographic and product diversification. THIE’s revenues and earnings are expected to be concentrated in Florida, a state exposed to both natural catastrophes and significant legal challenges for residential property insurance writers. In addition, initial capital is solely funded through surplus notes with annual interest expenses of approximately $16 million. This is somewhat offset by THIE’s low start-up costs versus more typical start-ups.

