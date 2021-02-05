KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Bardin Hill CLO 2021-1 Ltd.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Bardin Hill CLO 2021-1 Ltd. (Bardin Hill 2021-1), a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) backed by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated senior secured leveraged loans.

Bardin Hill 2021-1 is managed by Bardin Hill Performing Credit Management LLC (BHPCM or the collateral manager) and will have a five-year reinvestment period. The legal final maturity is on March 15, 2034. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and coverage tests including overcollateralization ratio and interest coverage tests.

The collateral in Bardin Hill 2021-1 will mainly consist of broadly syndicated senior secured leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The total portfolio par amount is $400 million with exposure to over 250 obligors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2395, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment of approximately B. Due to the economic fallout from COVID-19, there may be pressure on overall portfolio credit quality. As such, the portfolio’s K-WARF may increase in the near term. KBRA considered the impact of potential credit migration.

Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP (Bardin Hill) is a global investment management firm that specializes in credit strategies and event-driven equities. Founded in 1981, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London and Luxembourg. The firm has a team of approximately 70 people and is led by 13 partners who average 23 years of industry experience. Bardin Hill has approximately $8.4 billion of assets under management as of December 2020. BHPCM is a subsidiary of Bardin Hill.

KBRA’s preliminary ratings on the Class A Notes consider timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date. KBRA’s preliminary ratings on the Class C and D Notes consider ultimate payment of interest and principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology published on November 19, 2020 and the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology published on August 8, 2018.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

