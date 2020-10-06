Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Conn's Receivables Funding 2020-A

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Conn’s Receivables Funding 2020-A (“CONN 2020-A”), a $303 million consumer loan ABS transaction.

This transaction represents the ninth ABS securitization since 2015 for Conn Appliances, Inc. (“Conn’s,” the “Originator,” the “Servicer,” or the “Company”) collateralized by a pool of retail installment sales contracts and installment loans (“Contracts”) made to finance customer purchases of merchandise from one of Conn’s retail locations. Conn Appliances, Inc., a Texas corporation, is the sole direct subsidiary of Conn’s Inc., a publicly traded Delaware corporation. Conn’s had over 4,000 employees and operated 141 retail locations in 14 different states as of July 31, 2020. Conn Appliances’ operates through two segments, retail and credit, and provides customers the opportunity to purchase high-quality premium brand products across four primary categories: furniture and mattresses, appliances, electronics, and home office goods.

The transaction has initial credit enhancement levels of 55.85% for the Class A Notes, 39.21% for the Class B Notes, and 23.15% for the Class C Notes. The initial overcollateralization amount is 22.65% of initial pool balance, building to a target of 34.00% of the outstanding pool balance.

The financial impact of COVID-19 has resulted in an economic slowdown and high unemployment, which can adversely impact the performance of the transaction and consumer loans in general. In considering this risk, KBRA applied additional stress scenarios by increasing its expected base case gross charge-off assumptions for this transaction. The assumption increase was derived from KBRA’s analysis of the relationship between the historical unemployment rate and annualized gross loss rates through the 2008- 2009 financial crisis for different types of lending products.

KBRA applied its Global Consumer Loan ABS Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool, the proposed capital structure and the originator’s historic gross loss data. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Conn’s as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10/07BRI CHEM : Announces CFO Transition
AQ
10/076.10.2020 ALPINE SELECT LTD. : Monthly Update September 2020
PU
10/07TRIANGLE ENERGY GLOBAL : Results of Share Purchase Plan
PU
10/07SIN GHEE HUAT : Notice of annual general meeting / proxy form / info to shareholders
PU
10/07BRASKEM S A : notices to the market the normalization of its operations in the United States
PU
10/07NETFLIX : faces indictment in Texas over controversial French film "Cuties"
RE
10/07INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Vivint Smart Home, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10/07Samsung likely to post 35% surge in third-quarter profit as smartphone sales recover
RE
10/07BARDOC GOLD : Investor Presentation 121 Mining Investment APAC
PU
10/07DE GREY MINING : Encouraging Extensional and Infill Drilling Results at Aquila and Crow
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
3POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group