KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Ellington Financial Mortgage Trust 2022-1 (EFMT 2022-1)

01/14/2022 | 01:38pm EST
KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from Ellington Financial Mortgage Trust 2022-1 (EFMT 2022-1), a $417.2 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 817 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation, with 69.0% of the loans underwritten using bank statements, asset depletion, and DSCR documentation types.

Approximately 64.2 % of the loans were categorized as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM). The remaining loans were categorized as exempt from the ATR/QM rule having been originated for a business purpose (i.e., investment properties). EFMT 2022-1 is not backed by any loans in forbearance as of the cut-off date, however, 0.2% the pool contains loans that were subject to forbearance plans but exited them and have been performing for a number of months.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2022
