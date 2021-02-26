Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GCAT 2021-NQM1 Trust (GCAT 2021-NQM1)

02/26/2021 | 02:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage-backed notes from GCAT 2021-NQM1 Trust (GCAT 2021-NQM1), a $289.4 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 535 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation, with 88.6% of the loans underwritten using 12 month or 24-month bank statements, DSCR, CPA letters with P&L statements, WVOE, No Ratio Investor, or Asset Depletion.

Approximately 48.3% of the loans were categorized as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM). The remaining loans were categorized as exempt from the ATR/QM rule having been originated for a business purpose (i.e., investment properties) or through a CDFI. GCAT 2021-NQM1 is not backed by any loans in forbearance as of the cut-off date.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pDairy Market News Weekly Report (DYWWEEKLYREPORT)
PU
02:24pRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : NCLT Convened Meeting(s) Announcement - Reliance - O2C Scheme
PU
02:24pCROWN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except per share, average settlement cost per asbestos claim, employee, shareholder and statistical data) (form 10-K)
AQ
02:24pAM BEST : Assigns Issuer Credit Rating to Austral Participações S.A.
BU
02:23pNEWSMAKER-MURDER IN THE CONSULATE : Pressure grows on Saudi crown prince
RE
02:23pSUBSCRIBERS : Disregard L3Harris Technologies Dividend News
DJ
02:23pAMERIS BANCORP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:22pTHE BANK OF CANADA COVID‑19 STRINGENCY INDEX : measuring policy response across provinces
PU
02:22pSOUTH STATE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-K)
AQ
02:22pCODEXIS : Corporate Presentation Feb 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla's Musk says U.S. factory closed for two days due to parts shortages
2S&P 500 : ANALYSIS: Hedge funds worry about market fallout from Tesla, ARK and spiking yields
3Bitcoin set for worst week since March as riskier assets sold off
4These are turbulent times
5DANONE S.A : DANONE S A : Investment funds turn up heat on Danone to name new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ