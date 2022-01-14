KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Golub Capital BDC 3 ABS 2022-1 LLC

KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to one class of notes issued by Golub Capital BDC 3 ABS 2022-1 LLC (GC BDC 3 ABS 2022-1), a securitization backed by a portfolio of recurring revenue and middle market corporate loans. The rated notes will be benchmarked to three-month term SOFR.

GC BDC 3 ABS 2022-1 is a $400.0 million securitization managed by GC Advisors LLC (“Golub” or the “Collateral Manager”), a registered investment adviser and affiliate of Golub Capital. The securitization consists of $252.0 million Class A Notes and $148.0 million Subordinated Notes, which expect to receive payments from a portfolio of recurring revenue loans (“RRLs”) and middle market loans (“MMLs”). The reinvestment period is approximately two years from the closing date. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and structural features.

Golub Capital’s recurring revenue lending strategy focuses on first-lien senior secured loans to business-to-business software and health care service companies with a minimum level of recurring revenue and low loan-to-value ratios. Despite the low level of earnings, the obligors in the portfolio usually have strong liquidity profiles and loan covenants. The overall K-WARF of the portfolio is 3509, which represents a weighted average portfolio assessment between B- and CCC+. The portfolio presented to KBRA contains exposures to 58 obligors with 52.2% of the par exposure to the RRLs.

Founded in 1994, Golub Capital has over $40 billion in capital under management as of October 31, 2021 with over $30 billion in middle market direct lending and over $5 billion in broadly syndicated leveraged loans.

KBRA’s rating on the Class A Notes considers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology, the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology, and the ESG Global Rating Methodology.

