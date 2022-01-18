Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-1

01/18/2022 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by GoodLeap Sustainable Home Solutions Trust 2022-1 (“GOOD 2022-1”), an asset-backed securitization collateralized by a pool of consumer solar loans and home improvement loans.

The collateral pool consists of approximately $396.2 million Sustainable Home Improvement Loans. As of the December 6, 2021 Statistical Cut-Off Date (“Statistical Cut-Off Date”), Solar Loans and Home Efficiency Loans make up 93.7% and 6.3% of the collateral pool, respectively. The preliminary ratings reflect the initial credit enhancement levels ranging from 34.23% for the Class A Notes to 15.29% for the Class C Notes.

GoodLeap, LLC (formally known as Loanpal, LLC) (“GoodLeap” or the “Company”) was incorporated in California in 2003 to provide residential mortgage loans. In December 2017, GoodLeap launched its current solar loan origination platform where it originates loans to mostly prime credit quality homeowners for the purpose of purchasing home improvements, including solar panel systems and batteries. In 2021, GoodLeap expanded its product offering to include Home Efficiency Loans.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Methodology for Asset-Backed Securities as well as its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology. In applying the methodologies, KBRA analyzed GoodLeap’s portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and proposed capital structure under stressed cash flow assumptions. KBRA considered its operational review of GoodLeap, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures
Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA
Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
01:56pRAPID THERAPEUTIC SCIENCE LABORATORIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:56pRDW INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Securities Class Action Filed
GL
01:56pFTC, DOJ Seek Public Input on Modernizing Merger Guidelines Amid Deal Surge
DJ
01:54pExxon vows to have net-zero carbon emissions from operations by 2050
RE
01:54pICELANDAIR : Lease Agreements of two additional Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
AQ
01:54pMatchPoint Connection Establishes NIL Marketing Fund as the Compliant Solution to Risky Collectives
BU
01:54pProactive news headlines including Fortitude Gold, Bloom Health Partners, Renforth Resources, Nevada Silver, District Metals and Enveric Biosciences
GL
01:54pElectronic Arts, Take-Two Interactive Shares Gain After Activision Deal
DJ
01:51pWalkOut Rebrands as Flow, Bringing Frictionless Shopping to the In-store Experience
BU
01:51pKBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for December 2021
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian shares drop as bond yields rise ahead of Fed
2Ouch
3Microsoft to gobble up Activision in $69 billion metaverse bet
4The latest from London: High bond yields spook investors
5BlackRock's Fink defends as 'not woke' push for values as well as profi..

HOT NEWS