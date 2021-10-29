Log in
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ICG Rhinebeck CLO 2021-4, Ltd.

10/29/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by ICG Rhinebeck CLO 2021-4, Ltd. (ICG Rhinebeck CLO 2021-4), a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) backed by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated corporate loans. ICG Rhinebeck CLO 2021-4 is a reissue of ICG US CLO 2019-1, Ltd. which initially closed in September 2019. The original notes are expected to be redeemed in full via the proceeds from the issuance of the new notes.

ICG Rhinebeck CLO 2021-4 is managed by ICG Debt Advisors LLC (“ICG” or the “collateral manager”). The deal will have a five-year reinvestment period. The legal final maturity is on October 26, 2034. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and coverage tests including overcollateralization ratio and interest coverage tests.

The collateral in ICG Rhinebeck CLO 2021-4 will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The total portfolio par amount is $400.0 million with exposure to over 260 obligors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2247, which represents a weighted average portfolio credit assessment of approximately B. KBRA has also considered the potential for near to medium term negative portfolio credit deterioration and the transactions sensitivity to macroeconomic shocks like that seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICG is a CLO manager within the liquid credit platform of Intermediate Capital Group plc, which currently has $18.4 billion in global credit assets under management, including approximately $6 billion across 15 U.S. CLOs.

The preliminary rating on the Class A-1 Notes considers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date, while the preliminary ratings on the Class D and E Notes consider the ultimate payment of interest and principal.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology, the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology, as well as the ESG Global Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Disclosures
Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA
Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
