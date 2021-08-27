Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2021-INV4 (JPMMT 2021-INV4)

08/27/2021 | 02:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 21 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2021-INV4 (JPMMT 2021-INV4), a prime RMBS transaction comprised of 1,516 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $566.4 million as of the August 1, 2021 cut-off date. The underlying collateral includes prime non-conforming (13.4%) and conforming (86.6%) loans, and is secured entirely by investment properties. The pool is characterized by substantial borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original CLTV of 63.0%. The weighted average original credit score is 768, which is well within the prime mortgage range.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its KBRA RMBS Credit Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:00pBONE THERAPEUTICS : strengthens its financial structure with the implementation of its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank and the reception of a disbursement offer for the first tranche of 8.0 million
AQ
02:56pSoybeans ease as Midwest rains seen boosting U.S. crop
RE
02:56pDIDI CLASS ACTION ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds DiDi Global Inc. Shareholders of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit
GL
02:54pAPPLE : Spotify says Apple's deal to ease App Store curbs does not address core concerns
RE
02:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on Investment in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - SRAC; SRACW; SRACU
PR
02:49pOil firms cut U.S. Gulf of Mexico output by 59% ahead of Ida
RE
02:49pAIR CANADA'S STRICT NEW EMPLOYEE VACCINE POLICY COULD SET NEW WORKPLACE BAR : experts
AQ
02:46pDeFi Mutual Fund Sheesha Finance Launches New Website and Social Channels to boost social interaction with growing community of DeFi investors
GL
02:42pITV : Getting Filthy Rich
PU
02:42pAUMANN : and Proton Motor agree on collaboration for series production of hydrogen fuel cells
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACTBOX-From tech to education, China's season of regulatory crackdown
2BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
3ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
4Wall street stocks soar, U.S. yields fall after Powell's dovish speech on bond tapering
5Fed's Powell holds fast to 'this year' timeline for bond-buying taper

HOT NEWS