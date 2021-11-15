KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to LAD Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by LAD Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1 (“LADAR 2021-1”), a $344.39 million auto loan ABS transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 23.90% for the Class A notes, 18.90% for the Class B notes, 11.80% for the Class C notes, and 7.10% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread, a non-declining cash reserve account, and subordination (in the case of the Class A, Class B, and Class C notes).

LADAR 2021-1 is the inaugural ABS securitization for Driveway Finance Corporation (“DFC” or the “Company”). DFC was incorporated in Oregon in September 2012 under the name Southern Cascades Finance Corporation and rebranded as DFC on January 1, 2021. DFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithia Financial Corporation, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithia Motors, Inc. (“Lithia”). Lithia offers an array of products and services including new and used vehicles, insurance, automotive repair and maintenance, and automobile financing through its DFC subsidiary.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the static pool data and the underlying collateral pool and stressed the capital structure based upon its stress case cash flow assumptions. KBRA conducted on-site operational reviews of Lithia and DFC at its Tigard, OR location. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

