KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to LAD Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1

11/15/2021 | 10:02am EST
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to four classes of notes issued by LAD Auto Receivables Trust 2021-1 (“LADAR 2021-1”), a $344.39 million auto loan ABS transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 23.90% for the Class A notes, 18.90% for the Class B notes, 11.80% for the Class C notes, and 7.10% for the Class D notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread, a non-declining cash reserve account, and subordination (in the case of the Class A, Class B, and Class C notes).

LADAR 2021-1 is the inaugural ABS securitization for Driveway Finance Corporation (“DFC” or the “Company”). DFC was incorporated in Oregon in September 2012 under the name Southern Cascades Finance Corporation and rebranded as DFC on January 1, 2021. DFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithia Financial Corporation, itself a wholly owned subsidiary of Lithia Motors, Inc. (“Lithia”). Lithia offers an array of products and services including new and used vehicles, insurance, automotive repair and maintenance, and automobile financing through its DFC subsidiary.

KBRA applied its Auto Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the static pool data and the underlying collateral pool and stressed the capital structure based upon its stress case cash flow assumptions. KBRA conducted on-site operational reviews of Lithia and DFC at its Tigard, OR location. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures
Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA
Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS