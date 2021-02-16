KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Neighborly Issuer LLC Series 2021-1 Senior Secured Notes

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three note classes of Neighborly Issuer LLC Series 2021-1, (the “Issuer”) a whole business securitization.

This transaction represents the Company’s first securitization. The transaction is structured as a “whole business securitization” in which the Neighborly Company (“Neighborly” or the “Company”) and certain of its affiliates will contribute substantially all of their domestic revenue-generating assets to Neighborly Issuer LLC (the “Issuer”) and its subsidiaries. The Issuer is expected to issue three class of notes totaling $840 million (the “Notes”). The transaction collateral includes existing and future domestic franchise agreements, royalties from company-operated locations, vendor fees and product margin, license agreements, other franchise fees and intellectual property.

Neighborly is one of the largest providers and franchisors of do-it-for-me (“DIFM”) household services in the United States, focusing on repair, maintenance, and enhancement of customer homes. Neighborly’s platform consists of five segments encompassing 24 brands, which include outdoor, cleaning, episodic, maintenance/enhancement, and European. The Company primarily serves residential customers via approximately 3,400 active territories across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and nine total countries including the US. For the twelve months ending October 2020, the system generated system sales of approximately $2.2 billion and is approximately 99% franchised.

