Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Notes Issued by Genesis Sales Finance Master Trust, Series 2021-A

05/14/2021 | 03:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Genesis Sales Finance Master Trust, Series 2021-A (“GSFMT Series 2021-A”), a credit card asset-backed securitization.

The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 57.10% for the Class A notes to 5.00% for the Class F notes. As of the March 31, 2021 cutoff date, Genesis’s private-label credit card program customers had an average balance of approximately $1,227, weighted average FICO of 639, weighted average APR of 29.2%, average credit line of $2,789 and a weighted average utilization rate of 44.0%.

Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc., including its affiliates, (“Genesis” or the “Company”) is a privately held consumer finance company that was established in 2001 and provides service to support both general purpose and private label retail credit card programs. These services include marketing and advertising, developing and applying credit scoring criteria, making credit decisions using the originating partners’ credit policy, providing customer service, sending billing statements and collecting on delinquent accounts. The Company commenced their point-of-sale private label retail credit card program in 2011 and entered the general-purpose credit card business 2013.

KBRA applied its Credit Card ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Genesis, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pBIOADAPTIVES  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:53pCAPITAL SENIOR LIVING  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:52pWHEATON PRECIOUS METALS  : Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Special Matters
AQ
03:52pKBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Notes Issued by Genesis Sales Finance Master Trust, Series 2021-A
BU
03:51pCOMMUNITY BANCORP  : VT Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:50pKronos Advanced Technologies Inc Files 1st Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Highlighting Improvements, and YTD Financial Results.
GL
03:49pCOMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:49pSFL CORPORATION : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03:49pNEWHOLD INVESTMENT  : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
03:48pCROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4Fed officials manage to reassure investors
5DJ INDUSTRIAL : DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL AVERAGE : U.S. stocks extend recovery; dollar, bond yields dip

HOT NEWS