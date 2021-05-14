KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Notes Issued by Genesis Sales Finance Master Trust, Series 2021-A

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of notes issued by Genesis Sales Finance Master Trust, Series 2021-A (“GSFMT Series 2021-A”), a credit card asset-backed securitization.

The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels of 57.10% for the Class A notes to 5.00% for the Class F notes. As of the March 31, 2021 cutoff date, Genesis’s private-label credit card program customers had an average balance of approximately $1,227, weighted average FICO of 639, weighted average APR of 29.2%, average credit line of $2,789 and a weighted average utilization rate of 44.0%.

Genesis Financial Solutions, Inc., including its affiliates, (“Genesis” or the “Company”) is a privately held consumer finance company that was established in 2001 and provides service to support both general purpose and private label retail credit card programs. These services include marketing and advertising, developing and applying credit scoring criteria, making credit decisions using the originating partners’ credit policy, providing customer service, sending billing statements and collecting on delinquent accounts. The Company commenced their point-of-sale private label retail credit card program in 2011 and entered the general-purpose credit card business 2013.

KBRA applied its Credit Card ABS Global Rating Methodology and Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology as part of its analysis of the transaction’s underlying collateral pool and the proposed capital structure. KBRA also conducted an operational assessment of Genesis, as well as a review of the transaction’s legal structure and transaction documents. KBRA will also review the operative agreements and legal opinions for the transaction prior to closing.

