KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2022-NQM1 Trust (OBX 2022-NQM1)

01/14/2022 | 05:41pm EST
KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to six classes of mortgage pass-through notes from OBX 2022-NQM1 Trust (OBX 2022-NQM1), a $556.7 million non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 786 residential mortgages, is characterized by a notable concentration of alternative income documentation (73.8%). With respect to the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule, approximately 64.4% of the loans were categorized as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM). The remaining loans (35.6%) were categorized as QM: Safe Harbor (0.1%) or exempt from the ATR/QM rule (35.5%) due to being originated for business purposes (i.e., investment properties).

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its U.S. RMBS Mortgage Default and Loss Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


HOT NEWS