KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to ONYP 2020-1NYP

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) announces the assignment of preliminary ratings to six classes of ONYP 2020-1NYP, a CMBS single-borrower securitization.

The collateral for the transaction is an $835.0 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The floating rate loan has an initial two-year term with three, one-year extension options, and requires monthly interest-only payments based on one-month LIBOR. The loan is secured by the borrower’s fee simple interest in One New York Plaza, a 50-story, Class-A, office tower containing approximately 2.6 million sf located in Downtown Manhattan. The LEED Gold certified tower includes approximately 2.5 million sf of office space, 39,219 sf of retail space, 33,726 sf of storage space, and a subterranean parking garage containing 190 parking spaces.

As of November 2020, the property was 96.5% leased to 26 tenants. The five largest tenants include Morgan Stanley, an international banking and financial services firm; Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP, an AM Law Top 100 firm; Macmillan Holdings, LLC, a British publishing company; FullBeauty Brands, LLC, an online and catalog retailer of plus-sized apparel; and Revlon Consumer Products Corporation, an American multinational beauty and personal care company. Together, these five tenants account for 88.8% of total base rent and 85.2% of the total sf.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction included a detailed evaluation of the properties’ cash flows using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology and the application of our U.S. CMBS Single Borrower & Large Loan Rating Methodology. In addition, KBRA also relied on its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology for assessing counterparty risk in this transaction, to the extent deemed applicable.

The results of our analysis yielded a KBRA net cash flow (KNCF) of approximately $92.1 million. To value the property, we applied a capitalization rate of 6.75% to arrive at a KBRA value of approximately $1.4 billion. The resulting in-trust KBRA Loan to Value (KLTV) is 91.6%. In our analysis of the transaction, we also reviewed and considered third party engineering, environmental, and appraisal reports; the results of our site inspection of the property, and legal documentation review.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005737/en/