Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Oportun Issuance Trust 2021-C

10/15/2021 | 01:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two classes of notes issued by Oportun Issuance Trust 2021-C (“OPTN 2021-C”), a $500 million consumer loan ABS transaction with KBRA rating the Class A and Class B notes totaling $436.266 million. The transaction includes a three-year revolving period during which time additional secured and unsecured consumer installment collateral may be acquired into the securitization trust so long as they comply with certain concentration limits and eligibility criteria. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement of 26.53% and 14.95% on the Class A and Class B notes, respectively. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, subordination, excess spread and a cash reserve.

OPTN 2021-C represents the eighteenth ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured and secured consumer installment loans originated by Oportun, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”), a publicly traded, California based consumer finance company listed on the NASDAQ. The Company provides financial services, including both unsecured and secured personal installment loans to borrowers who do not have a credit score or who may have a limited credit history. Oportun has been issuing unsecured consumer loans for 15 years and in April 2020 began offering secured personal installment loans (“SPL”) which are at least partially secured by an automobile title.

As of the Statistical Calculation Date, loan sizes range from $300 - $12,000, have an original term from seven to 54 months and have an annual percentage rate cap of 36%. The average original loan size to new customers is $2,442, and the average original loan size for renewal customers is $5,235. Loans typically require bi-weekly or semi-monthly payments (or monthly as required by law), which is proximate to when a customer receives wages. Approximately 50% of Oportun’s new customers do not have a FICO score.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool, and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Oportun, as well as periodic due diligence calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pSIGMATRON INTERNATIONAL INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:31pPLAZA RETAIL REIT : Announces October 2021 Distribution
AQ
01:31pPR NEWSWIRE : - End of Day
PR
01:31pTOUS les JOURS to Launch Boo-Tiful Halloween Seasonal Cakes
GL
01:31pEight Business Interviews Premiering on This Week's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Broadcast, October 17, 2021, Showtime 10-11 AM ET; the 250th Produced Show on its 12th Year of T.V. Syndication
GL
01:31pMILAN LASER INC. : Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering
BU
01:31pEight Business Interviews Premiering on This Week's New to The Street / Newsmax T.V. Broadcast, October 17, 2021, Showtime 10-11 AM ET; the 250th Produced Show on its 12th Year of T.V. Syndication
GL
01:30pKirby McInerney's Randall Fox Named “Whistleblower Lawyer of the Year”
BU
01:29pGarden State Endoscopy Center Relocates to Mountainside, New Jersey
PR
01:29pNRG ENERGY, INC. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Powell still favorite for Fed reinstatement but investors examine alter..
2Beter Bed N :  Bed Holding continued growth in Q3 2021 and launched sev..
3Nexi S p A : Italy's Nexi moves to close SIA takeover after antitrust g..
4J&J puts talc liabilities into bankruptcy
5LUFTHANSA AG : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for Deutsche Ban..

HOT NEWS