KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2021-6 (SEMT 2021-6)

09/14/2021 | 02:08pm EDT
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to 55 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2021-6 (SEMT 2021-6), a prime RMBS transaction. SEMT 2021-6 contains 100% QM (Safe Harbor) non-conforming mortgage loans, with 75.0% of the pool originated to QM 1.0 and categorized as QM Safe Harbor, and approximately 25.0% of the loans were designated as QM Safe Harbor (APOR) under QM 2.0.

The SEMT 2021-6 mortgage pool is composed of 497 first-lien mortgage loans with an aggregate principal balance of $448,877,761 as of the cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists entirely of fully-amortizing, fixed-rate mortgages. The pool is characterized by substantial borrower equity in each mortgaged property, as evidenced by the WA original LTV of 67.5% and WA original CLTV of 67.6%. The weighted average original credit score is 773, which is within the prime mortgage range.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its KBRA RMBS Credit Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


HOT NEWS