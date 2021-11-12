KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Service Experts Issuer 2021-1

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Service Experts Issuer 2021-1 (“SE 2021-1”), a $337.4 million consumer lease ABS transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement level of 23.80% for the Class A notes, 18.47% for the Class B notes and 11.92% for the Class C notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread, a cash reserve account and subordination (except for the Class C notes).

This transaction represents the inaugural ABS securitization for Service Experts LLC (“Service Experts”) and is collateralized by a pool of residential retail lease contracts and agreements used to finance heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units, water treatment or similar equipment, water heating equipment and related maintenance contracts.

KBRA applied its General Global Rating Methodology for Asset Backed Securities, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational review of Service Experts. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

