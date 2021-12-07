KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Silver Rock CLO II, Ltd.

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Silver Rock CLO II, Ltd. (Silver Rock CLO II), a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) backed by a diversified portfolio of broadly syndicated corporate loans.

Silver Rock CLO II is managed by Silver Rock CLO II, LLC (“Silver Rock” or the “collateral manager). The deal will have a five-year reinvestment period. The legal final maturity is on January 20, 2035. The ratings reflect initial credit enhancement levels, excess spread, and coverage tests including overcollateralization ratio and interest coverage tests.

The collateral in Silver Rock CLO II will mainly consist of broadly syndicated leveraged loans issued by corporate obligors diversified across sectors. The total portfolio par amount is $400.0 million with exposure to 174 obligors. The obligors in the portfolio have a K-WARF of 2351, which represents a weighted average portfolio credit assessment of approximately B. KBRA has also considered the potential for near to medium term negative portfolio credit deterioration and the transactions sensitivity to macroeconomic shocks like that seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of June 30, 2021, Silver Rock manages over $4 billion across its structured credit, public credit, and private credit platforms. The firm was established in 2019 and issued its first CLO in November 2020.

The preliminary rating on the Class A Notes considers the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal by the applicable stated maturity date, while the preliminary ratings on the Class D and E Notes consider the ultimate payment of interest and principal.

KBRA analyzed the transaction using the Structured Credit Global Rating Methodology, the Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology, and the ESG Global Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

