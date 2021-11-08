KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Upstart Securitization Trust 2021-5

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to three classes of notes issued by Upstart Securitization Trust 2021-5 (“UPST 2021-5”), a $360.610 million consumer loan ABS transaction. The preliminary ratings reflect initial credit enhancement level of 30.95% for the Class A notes, 19.30% for the Class B notes and 9.50% for the Class C notes. Credit enhancement consists of overcollateralization, excess spread, a non-declining cash reserve account and subordination (in the case of the Class A and Class B notes).

UPST 2021-5 represents the 30th ABS securitization collateralized by unsecured consumer loans originated through the online platform operated by Upstart Network, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) and the fifteenth from the Upstart Securitization Trust (“UPST”) ABS program. Upstart was established in February 2012 and operates an online marketplace lending program (www.upstart.com) and a white label technology licensing service (collectively, the “Upstart Platform” or the “Platform”) that allows financial institutions and other potential partners to leverage Upstart’s online application flow, machine learning credit model, verification process and other technology to originate loans according to their own underwriting standards.

The loans in the collateral pool are originated by Cross River Bank, Customers Bank and FinWise Bank. As of the statistical cutoff date, borrowers in UPST 2021-5 have a weighted average interest rate and weighted average FICO score of 18.34% and 669, respectively. The collateral pool has a weighted average original term of 56 months and a weighted average seasoning of 5 months.

KBRA applied its Consumer Loan ABS Global Rating Methodology, as well as its Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology and ESG Global Rating Methodology as part of its analysis of the portfolio pool data, underlying collateral pool and capital structure. KBRA considered its operational reviews of Upstart, as well as periodic update calls with the Company. Operative agreements and legal opinions will be reviewed prior to closing.

