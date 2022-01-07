Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2022-1 Trust (WFMBS 2022-1)

01/07/2022 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 36 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2022-1 Trust (WFMBS 2022-1). Wells Fargo Mortgage Backed Securities 2022-1 Trust (WFMBS 2022-1) is a prime RMBS transaction comprising 691 residential mortgages with an aggregate principal balance of approximately $463.0 million as of the January 1, 2022 cut-off date. The underlying collateral consists of 30-year fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and includes both non-agency (0.6%) and agency-eligible (99.4%) loans.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its KBRA RMBS Credit Model, an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
04:30pMydecine Innovations Group Engages JBN Partners, LLC for Marketing Services
AQ
04:30pGlacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
04:29pMaterials Up As Weak Jobs Report Seen Slowing Hikes -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:28pAUTOWEB : Appoints Carlton Hamer as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Josh Barsetti as Vice President, Controller & Principal Accounting Officer - Form 8-K
PU
04:28pJACK CREEK INVESTMENT : Amendment to Quarterly Report (Form 10-Q/A)
PU
04:28pULTRAPAR PARTICIPAÇÕES S A : Date of The Annual General Meeting
PU
04:28pIn Karakalpakstan, work continues on the introduction of a new system for attracting investments and increasing exports
PU
04:28pPossibilities of further economic development of Karakalpakstan are being studied
PU
04:28pPZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2021 ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT AND FLOWS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2021 - Form 8-K
PU
04:28pP2 SOLAR : Disclosure Statement Q3 2021 - 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks trade at steep valuation discount to global peers
2Fed on the cusp of 'maximum employment' goal; not everyone has benefite..
3Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs
4Wall St closes first week of 2022 with declines on U.S. rate-hike worri..
5Analyst recommandations: AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...

HOT NEWS