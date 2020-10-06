Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Wingstop Funding LLC, Series 2020-1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to two note classes of Wingstop Funding LLC, Series 2020-1, a whole business securitization.

This transaction is the second whole business securitization (WBS) issued by Wingstop Funding LLC (the Issuer). In connection with its first securitization transaction in 2018, Wingstop Restaurants Inc. (Wingstop, WRI, or the Company) contributed most of its revenue-generating assets to the Issuer as collateral for the then-offered notes. The collateral includes existing and future franchise and development agreements, existing and future company-operated restaurant royalties, and certain vendor rebate contracts and intellectual property (IP). The proceeds from the Series 2020-1 Notes will be used to repay the Issuer’s existing debt, to pay transaction fees and expenses, and for general business purposes.

As of June 27, 2020, the Wingstop restaurant system included 1,436 restaurants with annual system-wide sales of over $1.7 billion. The transaction includes royalty payments from 1,406 franchise locations and 30 company-operated restaurants, representing approximately 98% and 2% of total system-wide locations, respectively. The restaurant locations are located within the US across 44 states and in nine foreign countries.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the U.S. Information Disclosure Form referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered as an NRSRO with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:02pHERITAGE GLOBAL INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:02pABEONA THERAPEUTICS : rsquo; Board of Directors Forms Special Committee to Oversee Operations, Develop Strategic Direction and Leadership Plan
AQ
04:02pCOLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. : to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 27, 2020
AQ
04:02pGIBSON ENERGY : Confirms 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Provides Conference Call & Webcast Details
AQ
04:02pINTEGRA LIFESCIENCES : Announces Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results; Will Host Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on October 28, 2020
AQ
04:02pTAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS : Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco™
AQ
04:02pRED ROCK RESORTS : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Earnings Release Date
PR
04:02pNEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES : Announces Conference Call and Webcast of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PR
04:02pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aurora Cannabis, Inc. (ACB) Investors
BU
04:02pMSCI : Schedules Earnings Call to Review Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3ADYEN N.V. : ADYEN : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
5K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group