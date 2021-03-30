Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Assigns Ratings to CSAIL 2021-C20

03/30/2021 | 04:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of ratings to 14 classes of CSAIL 2021-C20, a $650.1 million CMBS conduit transaction collateralized by 28 commercial mortgage loans secured by 40 properties.

The collateral properties are located throughout 21 MSAs, the largest three of which are New York (19.5%), Los Angeles (12.8%), and Atlanta (12.8%). The pool has exposure to all of the major property types, with three types representing more than 15.0% of the pool balance: multifamily (26.0%), retail (24.3%), and office (23.3%). The loans have principal balances ranging from $3.3 million to $60.0 million for the largest loan in the pool, The Grace Building (9.2%), which is secured by a 1.6 million sf, Class-A, LEED Gold certified office tower located in the Midtown neighborhood of New York City’s borough of Manhattan. The five largest loans, which also include Miami Design District (9.2%), 888 Figueroa (6.2%), MGM Grand & Mandalay Bay (6.0%), and The Westchester (5.4%), represent 36.0% of the initial pool balance, while the top 10 loans represent 60.0%.

KBRA’s analysis of the transaction incorporated our multi-borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our U.S. CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. On an aggregate basis, KNCF was 10.9% less than the issuer cash flow. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive values that were, on an aggregate basis, 44.7% less than third party appraisal values. The pool has an in-trust KLTV of 101.9% and an all-in KLTV of 110.3%. The model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan that are then used to assign our credit ratings.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:57pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Big Vegas Strip casino company bringing vaccines to workers
AQ
04:57pARCADIA BIOSCIENCES, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:56pCORMEDIX : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:56pBEST BUY  : For World Backup Day, 5 Tips to Protect Your Data
PU
04:55pTHUNDER BRIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS III INC.  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:55pTHE HOWARD HUGHES CORPORATION  : ® Announces Dates And Times For 2021 Virtual Investor Day And First-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call
PR
04:55pGoldHaven Closes Third and Final Tranche of $3 Million Over-Subscribed Non Brokered Private Placement
NE
04:52pGACW INCORPORATED  : Announces Appointment of Britt Johnson as Director
BU
04:51pArchegos meltdown set to intensify shadow banking regulatory scrutiny
RE
04:50pGREENLAND TECHNOLOGIES  : Reports Full Year 2020 Results
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global banks brace for losses from Archegos fallout
2BMW has got its timing right for beefing up electric cars
3Suez Canal works to clear backlog as shipping convoys resume
4Archegos losses tallied up, industry regulatory scrutiny grows
5Aviation startup Lilium to float in US via $3.3 billion SPAC deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ