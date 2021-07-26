Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Credit Profile Releases Research – Staples Looks to Acquire Office Depot/OfficeMax Consumer Unit—Implications for CMBS

07/26/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, releases a special report on CMBS exposure to The ODP Corporation, which owns Office Depot and OfficeMax, in light of a June 2021 acquisition offer from USR Parent, Inc., the parent company of Staples. USR Parent, Inc. made a $1 billion cash offer to acquire ODP’s consumer business, including Office Depot/OfficeMax retail stores, websites, and intellectual property.

KCP examined our $725 billion coverage universe of over 1,100 CMBS transactions and identified 78 properties collateralizing 74 loans—$4.3 billion by allocated loan amount—across 173 CMBS transactions with exposure to an Office Depot or OfficeMax retail location. KCP observed significant exposure to near-term ODP lease expirations—52 properties securing $1.3 billion in CMBS debt have an ODP location with a lease expiration in 2021 or 2022.

Rival office supplies retailers Staples and ODP have experienced declining annual revenue and operating income in recent years because of decreasing demand for office supplies and increased competition—a trend that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Staples has attempted to merge with ODP on several occasions, but previously proposed transactions failed to materialize because of antitrust concerns. At the time of its most recent bid for ODP’s consumer business lines, USR Parent, Inc., indicated it was confident in its ability to obtain antitrust approvals and close on a transaction in conjunction with its June 2021 acquisition offer. Regardless of the proposed acquisition's outcome, store closures in saturated markets appear inevitable because the retailers have shuttered relatively few stores despite their operational woes, and they have significant overlap in the markets in which they operate.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA Credit Profile

KBRA Credit Profile (KCP) is a research service and nothing herein or otherwise provided by KCP shall be construed as a rating. Any rating opinions, analysis, projections, observations, data or other items constituting part of any information provided or distributed by KCP or KBRA are and must be construed solely as statements of opinion and not statements of fact.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:46pSYNNEX CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:46pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Athira Pharma, Inc. - ATHA
GL
01:46pASCO POWER TECHNOLOGIES : Mobile Classroom Road Trip to Oregon
BU
01:45pD-Orbit announces the successful completion of the deployment phase of its ongoing WILD RIDE space mission
GL
01:44pMidtown, Atlanta Based Innovien Solutions Continues Growth Streak
BU
01:43pDior, Fendi frenzy helps luxury group LVMH extend its reach
RE
01:43pPREVENTION INSURANCE COM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:43pROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Jun 30, 2021
PR
01:42pKBRA Credit Profile Releases Research – Staples Looks to Acquire Office Depot/OfficeMax Consumer Unit—Implications for CMBS
BU
01:41pANDINA GOLD CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2Dollar edges lower with Fed in focus, cryptocurrencies jump
3EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
4Fed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter
5Philips shares hit 10-month low on respiratory device concerns

HOT NEWS