KBRA Europe Announces Appointment of Yee Cent Wong as Lead Analytical Manager for Europe

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe (KBRA) announces the appointment of Yee Cent Wong as Lead Analytical Manager for Europe. Yee assumes her new role after seven years in KBRA’s Structured Finance Group, where she played a critical role in expanding our ratings coverage of individual transactions and general analytical management. We look forward to Yee leveraging her 20 years of financial services experience to lead our European analytical effort, which includes oversight of our credit rating services and rating methodological development.

Prior to joining KBRA, Yee was a senior vice president in Capmark Securities’ Capital Markets Group in charge of structuring and pricing large commercial real estate loans for securitization as well as the syndication and valuation of balance sheet loans. Yee was also an analyst at Fitch Ratings, where she worked on new rating assignments and surveillance.

About KBRA and KBRA Europe

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider and is a certified Credit Rating Agency (CRA) with the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA). Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is registered with ESMA as a CRA. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe is located at 6-8 College Green, Dublin 2, Ireland.

