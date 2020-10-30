KBRA Europe Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Syon Securities 2020-2 DAC

Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA) assigns preliminary ratings to Syon Securities 2020-2 Designated Activity Company (Syon 2020-2 DAC). The transaction is the third synthetic risk transfer mortgage transaction issued by Bank of Scotland plc (BOS) comprised of residential mortgage loans on UK properties.

The transaction is being issued by Bank of Scotland plc (BOS) and consists of reference assets that are originated and serviced by BOS under the Halifax brand. Unlike prior Syon transactions, at closing Syon 2020-2 will consist of an in-place pool comprised of recent originations (the “initial reference portfolio”) with the ability to add future originations (the “ramp-up reference portfolio”) in the months after closing. At the time of this preliminary rating the initial reference portfolio represents £545.18 million (30%) of the maximum reference portfolio size of £1.67 billion, with the ramp-up reference portfolio comprising the remaining 70%.

The ramp-up reference portfolio will be subject to certain criteria outlined by the sponsor. In total, it is expected that the mortgage loans in the reference portfolio will have LTV ratios in excess of 90% but less than or equal to 95% at origination. The initial reference portfolio was originated between January and June 2020. The majority of loans are fixed rate with future conversion to standard variable rate (SVR). All of the collateral is owner occupied, and the borrowers’ credit profile is prime, as there were no adverse items on their credit report at the time of origination. BOS is part of Lloyds Banking Group and an affiliate of BOS. Lloyds Bank Corporate Markets plc, is the arranger and lead manager for the transaction. Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) has executed several risk sharing transactions, and the subject transaction is their third to reference residential mortgage collateral.

