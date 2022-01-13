KBRA Launches European Research Podcast: Conversations in European Credit

KBRA UK (KBRA) announces the launch of Conversations in European Credit podcast, a new periodic series hosted by KBRA Head of European Research Gordon Kerr. Conversations in European Credit brings together KBRA analysts from across the company to discuss topical issues in the European capital markets. The first two episodes can be found on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts.

In the first episode, Structured Finance: European Insights, Gordon and members of the KBRA Structured Finance team discuss the company’s 2022 Outlook for European Securitisation markets. In the second episode, Gordon is joined by Ken Egan from the Sovereigns ratings team to discuss the 2022 Outlook for European Sovereigns.

You can access all of our research across the Structured Finance industry here.

About KBRA UK

