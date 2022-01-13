Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Launches European Research Podcast: Conversations in European Credit

01/13/2022 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBRA UK (KBRA) announces the launch of Conversations in European Credit podcast, a new periodic series hosted by KBRA Head of European Research Gordon Kerr. Conversations in European Credit brings together KBRA analysts from across the company to discuss topical issues in the European capital markets. The first two episodes can be found on Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Apple Podcasts.

In the first episode, Structured Finance: European Insights, Gordon and members of the KBRA Structured Finance team discuss the company’s 2022 Outlook for European Securitisation markets. In the second episode, Gordon is joined by Ken Egan from the Sovereigns ratings team to discuss the 2022 Outlook for European Sovereigns.

Be sure to subscribe to our channels to catch the latest episodes as they become available. You can access all of our research across the Structured Finance industry here.

About KBRA UK

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK is located at Augustine House, Austin Friars, London, EC2N 2HA, United Kingdom.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aIIROC Trading Halt - SX
AQ
11:21aVUZIX : CES Final Roundup
PU
11:21aESPRINET S P A : Investor Day, Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
11:21aNVIDIA : How Retailers Meet Tough Challenges Using NVIDIA AI
PU
11:21aOPSENS : 52-109 F2 CEO Certification
PU
11:21aOPSENS : 52-109 F2 CFO Certification
PU
11:21aGOLDEN DAWN MINERALS : Drilling Permit for Tam O'Shanter Copper Gold Property, Greenwood BC in Final Stage
PU
11:21aOPPENHEIMER : Two Oppenheimer Analysts Named Tip Ranks Best Performers
PU
11:21aMERCIALYS : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract
PU
11:21aLEONARDO S P A : and the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate sign AW169M LUH helicopter Acquisition Contract for Austria
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpitations
2Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
3ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high

HOT NEWS