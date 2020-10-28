KBRA Publishes Rating Report for Amalgamated Bank

On October 27, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned senior unsecured debt and deposit ratings of BBB+, a subordinated debt rating of BBB, and short-term debt and deposit ratings of K2 to New York, New York-based Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ: AMAL)(“Amalgamated” or “the bank”). The Outlook for the long-term ratings is Stable.

The ratings reflect Amalgamated’s clear and defensible corporate strategy focused on a niche client base with ample growth opportunity. Skilled leadership has been instrumental in de-risking AMAL post-2014. While the current CEO recently announced his pending departure, the collective executive team is highly capable, and we do not expect a shift in core strategy. In its contemporary form, AMAL reflects a lower credit risk profile relative to peers, evidenced by a low RWA density (mid-60% range). While we view AMAL’s strategy as defensible, we note that organic loan growth generated by its niche client base has been supplemented by other channels, including select, albeit conservatively underwritten, portfolio purchases. A moderately above peer level of NPAs includes legacy run-off loans. However, recent year loss content has been negligible, in part, due to favorable credit conditions prior to 1Q20, though also the management team’s credit-minded culture. KBRA notes AMAL’s below peer exposure to ‘at-risk’ industries, which accounts for 3% of loans. Also key to the ratings is AMAL’s attractive, low-cost deposit base (cost of deposits of 14 bps as of 3Q20), which fully funds loans (LTD ratio typically trending below 80% in recent periods) and has supported NIM durability, prior to challenging conditions arising in 1Q20. Reported earnings are somewhat below peers, though AMAL’s risk-adjusted return profile is solid (RORWA of 1.45% in 2019) and has demonstrated incremental improvement over time. Capital ratios are adequate in the context of a low risk profile, and when considered in conjunction with reserve coverage (ALL/loans ratio of 1.34% as of 3Q20) and earnings, offer a solid cushion to absorb potential credit losses through the current down cycle.

KBRA continues to monitor the potential direct and indirect effects of the coronavirus on the banking sector, among others. Please refer to our publication U.S. Bank 2Q 2020 Ratings Compendium for our latest thoughts.

The ratings are based on KBRA’s Bank & Bank Holding Company Global Rating Methodology published on October 16, 2019.

