Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Publishes Report for Coefficient Insurance Company

01/19/2021 | 10:53pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On December 18, 2020, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned an insurance financial strength rating (IFSR) with a Stable Outlook to Coefficient Insurance Company (Coefficient or CIC). Coefficient is a recently established accident and health insurer that will focus on the employer stop-loss (ESL) market. ESL is a segment of commercial insurance that protects self-funded employers from unexpected and large employee health benefit claims by reimbursing employers for claims above a defined amount. CIC is a subsidiary of Verily Life Sciences LLC (Verily), which is majority owned by Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL]. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, the commercial insurance unit of the Swiss Re Group also has an ownership stake in CIC.

Click here to view the report. To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Related Publications

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA) is a full-service credit rating agency registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority pursuant to the Temporary Registration Regime. In addition, KBRA is designated as a designated rating organization by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pBrazil battles Chinese red tape to get active vaccine ingredients
RE
05:58pBrazil's Ultrapar leads negotiation for Petrobras' refinery Refap -filing
RE
05:58pNETFLIX : says borrowing to end as global membership tops 200 million
RE
05:58pLINDAB INTERNATIONAL : comments market intelligence about on-going divestment of business unit
AQ
05:58pResults of Bank of Jamaica US Indexed Note 2024A 19 Jan 2021
PU
05:58pCUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD : What's your take….on workplace ecosystems of the future?
PU
05:57pSTEEL PARTNERS L P : Holdings Releases Letter From Executive Chairman Warren Lichtenstein on Passing of Tommy Lasorda
BU
05:56pNATURA & S A : Notice to the Market - Related Parties Transactions
PU
05:56pPERPETUAL : appoints State Street as new custodian and administrator
PU
05:55pBHP forecasts record annual iron ore output as Samarco ops restart
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3Equities, oil rally in anticipation of more U.S. stimulus spending
4'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
5THE TRUMP YEARS: Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ