Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases 12 Things in Credit: January 2022

01/13/2022 | 11:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KBRA releases topical and timely commentary on credit markets, compiled from our weekly podcast, 3 Things in Credit, hosted by our Chief Strategist, Van Hesser. Among the wide-ranging issues Van has addressed over the past month are top risks to credit markets in 2022, the most important metric to creditors in the jobs report (hint: it’s not the unemployment rate), and developments in the all-important small to midsize business sector, which serves as a dependable proxy for economic growth.

The pandemic has dramatically reset the global economic and markets landscape as massive government intervention and fluid developments on the scientific front meet extreme valuations in markets. Each week, we dig into and provide perspective on issues credit-market participants care about. Tune in every Friday to Van’s podcast for the latest. And look for our monthly published recap to catch up on what you might have missed.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aOpSec Introduces Greg Sim, VP Strategic Accounts and Partnerships
GL
11:25aEntertainment Industry Veteran Barbara Ford Grant Joins NEP's Virtual Studios Group To Lead New Prysm Stages Business Unit
GL
11:25aEntertainment Industry Veteran Barbara Ford Grant Joins NEP's Virtual Studios Group To Lead New Prysm Stages Business Unit
GL
11:24aBenetton scion Alessandro to take helm of family holding company
RE
11:23aBrookfield puts power lines in Brazil on the block, sources say
RE
11:23aIIROC Trading Halt - SX
AQ
11:21aVUZIX : CES Final Roundup
PU
11:21aESPRINET S P A : Investor Day, Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
11:21aNVIDIA : How Retailers Meet Tough Challenges Using NVIDIA AI
PU
11:21aOPSENS : 52-109 F2 CEO Certification
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stabilisation signs emerge after inflation palpitations
2Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
3ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
4China Evergrande secures payment extension as more developers race to a..
5FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high

HOT NEWS