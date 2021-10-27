Log in
KBRA Releases 12 Things in Credit: October 2021

10/27/2021 | 12:30pm EDT
Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases topical and timely commentary on credit markets, compiled from our weekly podcast, 3 Things in Credit, hosted by our Chief Strategist, Van Hesser. Among the wide-ranging issues Van has addressed over the past month are the impact of higher energy prices on credit, plummeting economic growth rates, and how positive political developments in Europe are fundamentally improving eurozone credit.

In the latest episode, Van calls attention to KBRA’s upcoming webinar, Picking up the Pieces: Perspectives on Credit Markets Post-COVID, which will be held on Thursday, October 28, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EST. Hosted by KBRA Altman, a division of KBRA Analytics, the webinar will feature six renowned industry professionals discussing today’s extraordinary market climate.

The pandemic has dramatically reset the global economic and markets landscape as massive government intervention and fluid developments on the scientific front meet extreme valuations in markets. Each week, we dig into and provide perspective on issues credit-market participants care about. Tune in every Friday to Van’s podcast for the latest. And look for our monthly published recap to catch up on what you might have missed.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


