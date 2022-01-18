KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for December 2021

KBRA releases its auto loan ABS indices for December 2021.

December remittance reports showed mixed credit performance across prime and non-prime auto loan pools during the November collection period. We expect credit performance to gradually deteriorate in the coming months as a combination of inflationary pressures, the remaining wind down of stimulus programs, and the seasonal impact of holiday spending will likely weigh on consumer balance sheets in the months ahead. However, these headwinds will be partly offset by the distribution of tax refunds toward the end of Q1 2022, as well as the impact of tight labor markets, elevated used car values, and excess consumer savings built up throughout the pandemic.

Click here to view the report.

