KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for July 2021

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan ABS indices for July 2021.

July remittance reports showed softening credit performance across most securitized auto loan pools during the June collection period, in line with typical seasonal trends. Early-stage delinquencies (30-59 days past due) in KBRA’s Prime Auto Loan Index increased 3 basis points (bps) month-over-month (MoM) to 0.77%, while late-stage delinquencies (60+ days past due) rose 2 bps to 0.26%. Meanwhile, early- and late-stage delinquencies in KBRA’s Non-Prime Auto Loan Index were up 56 bps and 42 bps MoM, respectively, coming in at 6.68% and 3.43%.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210818005794/en/