Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KBRA Releases Auto Loan ABS Indices for May 2021

06/11/2021 | 10:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its auto loan ABS indices for May 2021.

May remittance reports showed auto loan credit trends remained strong during the April collection period. Early-stage delinquencies (30-59 days past due) in the KBRA Prime Auto Loan Index fell 8 basis points (bps) month-over-month (MoM) to 0.60%, while late-stage delinquencies (60+ days past due) declined 1 bp to 0.22%. Meanwhile, early- and late-stage delinquencies in the KBRA Non-Prime Auto Loan Index were up 3 bps and down 17 bps MoM, respectively, coming in at 5.21% and 2.76%. Annualized net losses also trended lower in both indices during the month, driven by favorable delinquency metrics and a strong used car market, which helped to keep recovery rates at elevated levels.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:31aGrant Thornton Partner Doreen Griffith named a ‘Most Inspiring Leader' by Dallas Business Journal
BU
10:30aSHANGHAI FOSUN PHARMACEUTICAL  : Poll results of the resolutions proposed at the agm the 2021 first a shareholders' class meeting and the 2021 first h shareholders' class meeting election of independent non-executive directors retirement of directors change in the composition of board committees distribution of final dividend and closure period of register of members of h shares（h shares）
PU
10:30aPOPMENU  : Raises $65M Funding Round Led by Tiger Global to Accelerate A.I.-Powered Digital Solution for Restaurants
BU
10:28aBLACKBERRY  : Why Talent is the Quickest and Smoothest Path to Building EVs
PU
10:28aMALTA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT P L C  : 75,420 passengers passed through Malta International Airport in May
PU
10:26aINTESA SANPAOLO : 26 smes in the first ELITE Lounge
PU
10:26aWAIVER : :Update on satisfaction of waiver conditions relating to extension of time for FY2020
PU
10:26aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :application for extension of time to submit a resumption proposal
PU
10:24aFIDELITY CHINA SPECIAL SITUATIONS  : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10:24aSPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY S A  : Invites Fans to the K-pop Playground With a New Enhanced Album From TWICE
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's auto sales fell 3% in May, first drop in 14 months
2India investigates Binance unit for crypto transactions violating fx rules
3SANNE GROUP PLC : SANNE : UK's Sanne agrees to sit down with Cinven after fund makes higher offer
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ALIBABA : Cainiao and Hainan Government Enter Strategic Partnership to Develop..
5TOSHIBA CORPORATION : Japan minister denies officials asked adviser to contact Toshiba shareholders

HOT NEWS