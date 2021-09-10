KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for August 2021

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for August 2021.

The equipment loan and lease securitization sector continued to display positive credit performance during the July collection period (based on August remittance reports). KBRA’s headline Equipment Loan & Lease Index posted its second consecutive month of negative net losses. These negative annualized net loss values are not uncommon in periods of relatively low gross losses, because recoveries come in over several months and may outpace new defaults, especially when new defaults are low. Meanwhile, the percentage of payments 60+ days past due fell 16 basis points month-over-month and 34 basis points year-over-year to 0.55%, remaining near historic lows.

Click here to view the report.

