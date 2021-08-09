KBRA Releases Equipment Loan & Lease Indices for July 2021

Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases its Equipment Loan & Lease indices for July 2021.

The equipment loan and lease securitization sector continued to display positive credit performance during the June collection period. KBRA’s headline Equipment Loan & Lease Index posted a negative annualized net loss rate for the second time this year, as recoveries outpaced charge-offs during the month. The negative value reflects the impact of recoveries in the form of liquidation proceeds of equipment as well as a meaningful level of “cured defaults.” Cured defaults represent contracts that have aged into technical default in prior periods but then fall out of a defaulted status in later periods when true-up payments are made to bring the contract current. Meanwhile, the percentage of payments 60+ days past due climbed 10 basis points month-over-month to 0.70% but remained near post-crisis lows.

Click here to view the report.

