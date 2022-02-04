Log in
KBRA Releases Marketplace Consumer Loan Indices for January 2022

02/04/2022 | 12:53pm EST
KBRA releases its marketplace consumer loan indices for January.

January remittance reports displayed some deterioration in securitized marketplace consumer loan pools during the December collection period. We expect credit performance to continue to weaken in both indices over the coming months, as inflationary pressures, the remaining wind down of stimulus programs, and the seasonal impact of holiday spending continue to weigh on consumer balance sheets. However, tight labor markets and excess savings built up throughout the pandemic, as well as the strong credit quality of loans originated during the pandemic, should help to hamper any meaningful deterioration in credit.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA’s ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS